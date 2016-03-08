Barcelona set 48-hour deadline for transfer of Manchester United and Lyon target
01 August at 15:00Despite a string of fantastic performances in the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Colombia, which nearly saw him given a second chance at Barcelona, Yerry Mina is likely to be leaving the club this summer. This is supported by the La Liga giants’ signing of Sevilla’s French centre-back Clement Lenglet; indicating that Mina has no place left in Catalonia.
Now, Barcelona have set a 48-hour deadline for themselves to resolve the future of their Colombian centre-back. Mina does not want to be on the bench at Barca and therefore is doing his upmost to secure a move elsewhere. Manchester United were reportedly interested, but the stronger interest appears to be coming from both Olympique Lyonnais and Everton FC.
It is thought that Mina would prefer a move to the Premier League, yet Lyon’s €35 million bid currently tops Everton’s €30 million offer; thus a waiting game had ensued.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments