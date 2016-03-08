Barcelona set price of Everton, Lazio and Inter target
24 April at 10:15Andre Gomes is not likely to be an official Barcelona player for much longer. The Portuguese midfielder signed for Premier League club Everton at the start of this season on a season-long loan deal, with an option for the Merseyside club to permanently purchase the midfielder at any time.
Reportedly, Everton are considering the redemption but, in the meantime, Barcelona have set their asking price for Gomes at €20m; a figure that the likes of Lazio, Inter Milan and Roma could quite easily cough up, all of whom are interested parties in the Portugal star.
Gomes has performed well for Everton this season and has been a consistent element of the team's push for the coveted 7th place; the final remaining spot in European football that is not occupied by any of the big six Premier League teams who have dominated the league.
If Everton do not exercise their right to redeem Gomes, there will be a bidding war between the Serie A clubs interested.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments