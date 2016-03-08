Barcelona, Setien: 'Lautaro and Neymar? I don't want to delude myself...'
20 April at 15:00Lautaro Martinez has been the protagonist of a very positive season for Inter Milan so far and it remains to be seen whether he will still have the chance to show off his qualities in the ongoing campaign, as it is still uncertain when Serie A is due to restart. Potentially, however, with the interest of Barcelona in the attacker, he could have already played his last match for the Nerazzurri.
In the past couple of weeks, we have brought you reports from various sources about the Blaugrana's interest in Lautaro, whom the Catalan club consider as the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez at the Nou Camp. Even our staff has exclusively been working on the story and is bringing you the latest updates on a potential move in the last couple of days.
However, despite all the rumours and news, both in Spain and Italy, everything could turn out to be much more complicated than it may seem. The main reason for this would be the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, destined to have an enormous impact on the economy as a whole, as testified also by Barcelona's coach Quique Setién in an interview with Onda Cero (via goal.com).
"The transfer market? The pandemic will affect things a lot. For clubs, the economic situation will be complicated," he said.
"Lautaro Martinez? I am neither pessimistic nor optimistic. I like him as I like all the great players but I do not want to delude myself. Neymar? The same thing also applies to him. Given the situation that has arisen, it is difficult to get this type of player. Right now we still have Suarez in the attack," Setién added.
