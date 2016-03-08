Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida believes that new Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo needs to catch his breath.Ronaldo joined Juventus from Real Madrid this summer for a fee of 100 million euros and while he has not scored for the Old Lady in the first three Serie A outings, Ronaldo was not selected for Fernando Santos' Portugal side for the UEFA Nations League.Barca sporting director Ariedo Braida was recently interviewed by Radio Rai and he said that Ronaldo needs to catch his breath at this stage of his career to improve.He said: "Ronaldo at Juventus ? He is a champion and I'm glad he arrived in Italy because he can bring news in Italian football, with the movement going up the slope."The failed call-up to Portugal for the Nations League, he probably needs to catch his breath, he is a player who wants to show his strength. I think he will do so many times at Juve."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)