Barcelona sporting director: "We don't want to sign Pjanic"
26 June at 18:10Barcelona sporting director Ariedo Braida has admitted that the club is not interested in signing Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Pjanic joined the bianconeri in the summer of 2016 from prominent Serie A rivals Roma for a fee of about 32 million euros. Since his arrival, Pjanic has become one of the most players of Max Allegri's side, appearing 31 times last season, scoring five times and assisting eight times.
In an interview that Braida gave to JuveNews, he revealed that Barcelona are not interested in signing Pjanic, despite rumors having linked the player with a move strongly.
He said: "There is no negotiation. It does not seem to me that we are interested in the Bosnian playmaker."
"The player is good, but here we have a Brazilian who will take that role because Barcelona wants that. There are those who take care of the market in Barcelona, but surely I know the strategies of the company and Pjanic does not fit in."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
