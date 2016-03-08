Barcelona star disappointed by collapsed Inter move

The Brazilian midfielder ended up staying at Barçelona, Rafinha in the last transfer window strongly wanted to return to Inter, the team he spent six months with in the prior season.



When his father Mazinho received the news that the deal with the Nerazzurri was off, he and Rafinha took it very badly and were extremely disappointed.



The 25-year-old wanted to leave Barca for the lack of playing time he gets with the Catalonian side and after moving to Inter last winter he proved his worth and that he deserved a starting role with a top side.



Rafinha scored two goals and three assists during his spell at Inter and totally convinced Coach Luciano Spalletti with his qualities.



Now after returning to his old club, Rafinha only featured in one game this season against Real Sociedad and he played for 57 minutes.



It is unclear whether the player will push for a move in January or if he'll fight for a place among the giants.