Barcelona star gives cryptic transfer response amid Inter rumours

The last matches of 2019 are being played in these hours and at the same time, market rumours are emerging, always arm in arm with the winter break and the festive season.



Arturo Vidal is not an exception to this. For some time, the Chilean has been on the radar of Conte and Marotta's Inter. The player spoke from his home country, where he has just arrived to spend the holidays.



"My transfer? It is not my thought, let alone now that I am on vacation. My agent takes care of it. I am super calm and happy at Barcelona. We will see on my return. It's not me who decides if I play or not but in any case, I always help Barcelona. And people know my worth, this makes me feel comfortable," he said.