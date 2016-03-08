Barcelona star 'grateful' to Inter

Barcelona star Rafinha spoke to Il Corriere dello Sport a few days ahead of their Champions League meeting against Inter.



The Brazilian played at the Meazza on loan last season but Inter failed to make his move permanent. Rafinha scored against the Nerazzurri in the Nou Camp clash two weeks ago: "It was a feeling of great joy but at the same time I was sad because I scored a goal against my former club", Rafinha said.



"I could have played for Inter if things were different. I thought I would remain at Inter but during the summer I saw that they were putting other players under contract and I understood that I wouldn't be back."



"I am grateful to Inter and their fans for everything they did for me. I felt their support since the very first day I joined the club. They treated me well and I will forever remember them. Inter is in my heart, they welcomed me after 9 months of inactivity and they managed me perfectly."



"Inter have an important plan for the future, they are not as far from Juventus. I loved Italy and Milan and I suggest my brother Thiago to move to Italy one day."

