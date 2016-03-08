Barcelona star in controversy; fight with pop singer
11 October at 12:00Arda Turan is, currently, still technically a Barcelona player, with the 31-year-old spending this season on loan in Istanbul with Basaksehir. Reports from media suggest that, on Tuesday evening, Turan got into a fight with Turkish singer Berkay at a club in the Emirgan area of the Turkish city.
Reportedly, Turan broke Berkey’s nose and the two went to the hospital that evening. It was initially suggested that the fight broke out because Turan made a pass at Berkey’s partner. However, Berkay, on Instagram, admitted to the row but denied it having anything to do with his partner.
This is not the first time that Turan has become embroiled in controversy whilst in Turkey, he received a 16-match-ban last season for threatening, insulting and pushing an official in a match between Basaksehir and Sivasspor in May 2018.
Turan’s Barca contract expires in Summer 2019 and it is fair to say that there is little chance of the Catalan club renewing with the Turk.
