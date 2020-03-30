Barcelona star Lionel Messi has announced that the squad will take a 70% pay cut

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has officially announced that the squad will take a 70% pay cut during the period that football is suspended due to the ongoing Coronavirus emergency.The 32-year-old six-time Ballon d’Or winner detailed in a post on Instagram how the first team squad had been accused of rejecting a plan put forward by the Blaugrana management to save costs during this period, but that the players have always wanted to reduce their wages to help the club.Messi also stated that the reduction in wages will allow the Catalan club to pay 100% of the wages for the other employees at the club.Apollo Heyes