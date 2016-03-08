Barcelona star opens door to Inter move
29 October at 14:45Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has been a relatively long-term target of Inter Milan. Stretching back to the summer of 2018 when the La Liga outfit signed him from Bayern Munich, Vidal was a top priority target of the Nerazzurri, whose move for the Chilean was sabotaged late on by Barca.
Now, Vidal remains a target of Inter as he is a player whom Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly a big fan of, having worked with him before. Speaking about Conte to El Mercurio, Vidal said: 'I remember many beautiful times spent with him. Thanks to his help I made the leap in quality to be one of the the best. In football, the most important thing is trust and if a coach gives you confidence, it makes you improve a lot.'
High praise for Conte from Vidal and praise that indicates the Chilean would definitely not be in opposition to reuniting with his former boss. When asked by El Mercurio about how he is feeling at Barcelona, Vidal added fuel to the fire by saying: 'I work hard not to leave the club and reach the seasonal goals. But I'm not happy, even if I'm trying to turn the situation around and earn a starting position. I've worked hard throughout my career, tI want my moment but I am calm and I know it will come.'
Therefore, although not completely turning his back on Barcelona, Vidal has suggested that he is unhappy with his current role at the club and given the view of the La Liga outfit to bolster their ranks with additional signings in January, the club may have no choice but to try and move Vidal on; Inter ready to secure their man perhaps after years of waiting.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments