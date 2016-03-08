Barcelona star responds to Man Utd, Liverpool, Inter speculations
19 September at 21:00In the post-match conference after Barcelona-PSV, the Croatian midfielder born in '88, Ivan Rakitic spoke about his future on Bein Sports.
"My family and I are happy here, I didn’t ask for anything. In football, words mean little, it is what we give on the field that speaks for us." His contract with Barcelona expires in June 2021.
Rakitic confirms that he still wants to play for Barcelona and isn’t looking at any other options despite strong interest from many teams abroad especially Paris Saint-Germain.
The Parisian club pushed for the Croatian midfielder as much as they could in the summer, but negotiations didn’t go as expected because Rakitic himself deemed that he would want to continue this season with Barcelona. He seems happy in the city itself as he shows on his social media accounts, in his free time he’s always exploring the city with his family who are a very important part of his life.
READ MORE: The latest Italian football news
Go to comments