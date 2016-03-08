Barcelona star reveals truth about collapsed Inter transfer
22 October at 13:40Former Inter star Rafinha will be facing his former team-mates at the Nou Camp on Wednesday as Barcelona face the Serie A giants in Champions League.
The Brazilian joined Inter on loan with an option to buy last January but the Nerazzurri failed to make his move permanent.
“I have nothing against Inter”, Rafinha told Mundo Deportivo.
“I spent six months in Milan but I was welcomed very well. I returned to playing after many months on the sidelines. I found trust in myself and joy to play again. I was welcomed by an amazing group. I immediately felt at ease at Inter.”
“I was supposed to remain at the club but Inter had no obligation to buy, unfortunately, they couldn’t sign me on a permanent deal.”
“It will be strange for me to play against Inter. Spalletti is very focused on the tactics. I know Icardi very well, he is a great striker. I’ve known him when he was playing in the Cantera of Barcelona. I am happy now, however. I play in the best team in the World.”
