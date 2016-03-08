Barcelona star reveals why Inter move collapsed
23 October at 14:15Rafinha spent the second half of last season on loan at Inter Milan from Barcelona; where he helped the Nerazzurri finish in 4th place – narrowly edging Lazio to Champions League qualification on the final day of the season. Speaking to Sport Mediaset, Rafinha revealed more about his failed move to Inter and his future:
“Spalletti is a great coach but I think he did not want to keep me: Inter remains in my heart, I thought to stay, but in the end they chose other players.”
Rafinha is referring to Radja Nainggolan, who Inter signed from Roma during the summer as an alternative option to Rafinha – with the Nainggolan move one of the reasons behind Inter’s failed purchase of the Brazilian playmaker.
“I know that in the summer the fans were mobilized and that they also created the hashtag riprendirafinha: a demonstration of great affection that I reciprocated giving all of myself and spare still. I was very good in Milan, an immediate and natural empathy. Even today I am in contact with the comrades, the medical staff and the managers: unfortunately, however, the doors have closed and I do not think they can be reopened. But now I'm good at Barcelona, I'm in a great place. If I had to play and score, I would not celebrate for respect: the Nerazzurri are always a part of me.”
