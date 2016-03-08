Barcelona star’s agent comments amidst Juventus and Bayern Munich rumours
13 July at 18:15According to reports from English outlet the Mirror, after Everton, Juventus and Bayern Munich have enquired about the availability of Barcelona’s French left-back Lucas Digne.
Digne has reportedly made his frustration no secret as he was given a lack of starts for the La Liga giants last season.
Barcelona are said to want €25 million for Lucas Digne, yet, the player’s agent has spoken out about the possibility of a move, underlining the fact that Digne is in no hurry to leave Catalonia.
Mikkel Beck, Digne’s representative, told the Mirror:
“We have a long contract still with the club. The club is very happy about Lucas. It’s not a situation where the club is saying Lucas has to leave or we are saying we have to leave.
“But you know of course you always want to play more. All footballers want to play week in, week out, but we made the choice to go to Barcelona.
“Let’s see what happens, but at the moment we are not really thinking about it. Lucas is at Barcelona; it is the biggest club in the world. You don’t just leave the biggest club in the world.”
