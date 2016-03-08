Barcelona star says no to Arsenal and Man United to join Inter
21 February at 11:10Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is on the verge of joining Inter, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Croatian midfielder has reportedly said no to the offers of Manchester United and Arsenal to join the Serie A giants at the end of the season.
The Italian paper provides further updates about Inter's offer to Barcelona. The Serie A giants have had a € 35 million bid rejected by Barcelona but they will soon offer € 40 million plus bonuses in order to match Barcelona's € 45 million price-tag.
The player, whose contract at the Nou Camp expires in 2021, has agreed to sign a four-year deal worth € 6.5 million per season.
Apparently, Rakitic has decided his future: he wants Inter move and he's already said no to two other big European clubs.
