Barcelona star ‘tempted’ by €90m Psg bid

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic is tempted to join Psg and will take a decision about his future by the beginning of next week, Sport reports.



The Croatian star is reportedly subject to an offer of € 90 million of Psg and according to the Catalan paper both the player and the Blaugrana are seriously considering to finalize the deal with the Ligue 1 giants who have ‘only’ signed Gigi Buffon this summer.



The summer transfer window in Spain and France ends on the 31st of August and both Barça and Psg have some time left to finalize a few more signings before the end of the summer transfer window.



​Barcelona have signed the likes of Malcom, Arturo Vidal and Arthur this summer and could decide to sell Rakitic who played a brilliant World Cup with Croatia reaching the final of the competition for the first time in the history of the country.

