Barcelona still in for PSG star; Juventus prepared to wait for next summer
19 August at 12:00According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo today, Barcelona are still following the tracks of Paris Saint-Germain’s French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Rabiot’s contract expires next summer and therefore teams have attempted to use this in order to leverage a deal with PSG for the midfielder.
Barcelona have been interested, as well as Premier League clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, but an official offer has yet to materialise over the summer. However, Mundo Deportivo are suggesting that Barcelona could make a move for Rabiot within the coming days, as they attempt to bring him into their team ahead of the new season.
However, contrasting reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport suggest that Juventus are already preparing to wait until next summer for Rabiot, wishing to come to an agreement with the player, should he refuse the chance to renew with PSG; or fail to make the move across Europe to Catalonia and Barcelona.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments