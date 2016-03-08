Barcelona, Suarez's former teammate: 'He wants to come to the MLS'
08 November at 17:45Seattle Sounders midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro discussed his former teammate Luis Suarez to American media outlet mlssoccer.com via Calciomercato.com, revealing what the 32-year-old striker wants for his future.
"He wants to come to the MLS, but he has to convince the Blaugrana. He always asks me about this championship, sooner or later he will come.”
Suarez’s contract expires with Barcelona in 2021, but there are rumours circulating that he is looking to leave the club at the end of the season. So far this season for Barcelona, Suarez has scored eight goals and provided one assist in 12 games.
The duo previously played together at Ajax and with the Uruguayan national team.
Apollo Heyes
