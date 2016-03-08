Barcelona target could be Juventus' next free transfer
18 August at 12:15Serie A giants Juventus have reportedly identified Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as their next free-agent signing.
Emre Can was signed on a free transfer earlier this summer, after the German midfielder's contract at Liverpool had expired. He has now joined compatriot Sami Khedira as a free-agent who has joined the bianconeri on a free transfer.
A report from IlBianconeri suggests that Juve will now look to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer next summer, with Barcelona and AC Milan also interested in the Frenchman.
While Rabiot's contract runs out next summer, he is not expected to extend his contract at the club from the French capital. PSG are expecting constant firing from multiple clubs in the winter transfer window.
Milan could be leading the race to sign Rabiot as Leonardo was the man who helped Rabiot sign his first professional deal at PSG. Barcelona will also look to sign the player, if they miss out on Paul Pogba.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus-Pandey17)
