Barcelona target tops AC Milan wishlist
14 October at 09:15Serie A giants AC Milan reportedly have Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the top of their transfer wishlist.
Rabiot has become an eternal part of the PSG side since he was promoted to the first team by Leonardo. Despite rumors surrounding his future at the club, Rabiot has appeared eight times in Ligue 1, scoring once.
Corriere dello Sport very confidently report that the Frenchman is at the top of AC Milan's wishlist for the next summer transfer window and despite the signing of Lucas Paqueta, they will still look to sign him.
Rabiot's contract at PSG expires at the end of the season and he has, thus far rejected all attempts from the club to renew his deal at the Parc des Princes. Rabiot is said to demanding higher wages than what PSG are currently offering.
Leonardo has very good connections with Rabiot and his mother-agent from their days at PSG and the rossoneri are hoping that they could sign Rabiot on a pre-contract transfer next summer on a free transfer.
Barcelona and Juventus have also been linked with the 23-year-old.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
