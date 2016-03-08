Barcelona tell Arsenal and Man Utd price-tag for Umtiti, Inter also interested
28 March at 22:45According to what has been reported by Goal, Barcelona have set their price for French defender Samuel Umtiti - at a steep €70m. This comes as reports from numerous sources, including Sport, suggest that Arsenal are extremely interested in the World Cup winning defender that the CIES Football Observatory consider the highest valued centre-back in the world.
Barcelona are looking to part ways with Umtiti as they look to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt; competing with Juventus for the Dutchman's signature. Barcelona have already agreed a deal to sign one Ajax player in the summer already, midfielder Frenkie de Jong; leading many to believe that de Ligt will follow suit.
Inter Milan are also reportedly interested in Umtiti but are unlikely to be able to afford the steep price unless they were to either definitely qualify for the Champions League or include someone, like Icardi perhaps, to sweeten the deal. Manchester United are also keen on signing Umtiti.
