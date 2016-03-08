Barcelona tell Juve price-tag for Man United target

Juventus see Samuel Umtiti as a key target for next season. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is looking for somebody who, if necessary, is ready to take the bench.

Among the monitored profiles is the French defender could be allowed to leave Barca upon the arrival of Matthijs de Ligt.

A figure close to 35 million euros could be enough for Juve, however, they are considering their options and evaluating other possible targets such as Manolas, Ruben Dias, Savic and Varane.