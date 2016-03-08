Barcelona, three midfielders to be sold in January
22 October at 22:15Barcelona are set to lose three midfielders in the upcoming January transfer window, according to a report from international media outlet Sport via Calciomercato.com.
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde’s midfield is overcrowded, and the coach is keen to free up some space in the centre of the pitch. Therefore, the first name that will be leaving in January is 31-year-old Croatian Ivan Rakitic. The World Cup finalist is wanted by Milan, Inter, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United.
The second name is 21-year-old Spaniard Carles Aleñá, who Valverde is hoping to replace with unhappy Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen. The young midfielder is a product of Barcelona’s famous La Masia youth academy. Finally, the last name that the Blaugrana will sell is 20-year-old youth prospect Riqui Puig, who currently plays for the Barcelona B team.
Rakitic is the one that is most likely to generate a high fee, with multiple top clubs around Europe fighting for his signature.
Apollo Heyes
