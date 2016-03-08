Barcelona to compete with Juventus and Real Madrid for World Cup star

After having impressed at the World Cup so far, it appears as though Hirving Lozano’s potential move to Everton is well and truly off. The latest reports suggest that now Lozano has three elite suitors: Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid.



A move is reportedly on the cards for Barcelona, who have made Lozano one of their top transfer targets. The electric Mexican winger has performed well at the World Cup, including scoring a winner against Germany in their opener. Real Madrid and Juventus are considered to be behind Barcelona yet should not be ruled out of the race.



PSV will likely not let Lozano leave cheap and almost certainly far more than the €25-30m that Everton were willing to offer. The top clubs after Lozano will surely not give up easily and it can be almost certainly suggested that Lozano will not be playing in the Eredivisie come August.



