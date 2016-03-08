Barcelona to launch assault for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer

Barcelona are set to push for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.The report details how the Blaugrana are searching for a new consistent forward, due to fact that Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez isn’t getting any younger and exciting French forward Ousmane Dembelé is perennially injured. The 22-year-old Frenchman was operated on in Finland yesterday due to a muscle injury, which won’t see him return for the rest of the season.Therefore, the report continues, the Catalan club are certain that Lautaro is their best option in the summer transfer window. The 22-year-old Argentine, who is contracted to Inter until 2023, has a release clause of €111 million, a figure not out of reach for Barcelona. His contract is worth €1.5 million a season, a figure also beatable by the Catalan club, unless the Nerazzurri’s management can secure him with a new contract.Apollo Heyes