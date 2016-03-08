Barcelona to make €60m bid for Napol’s Ruiz in January: report
12 September at 14:48Spanish giants FC Barcelona are readying a mouth-watering bid for the Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s highly-rated midfielder Fabian Ruiz, as per Mundo Deportivo.
The 23-year-old is rated highly in the footballing community and is being labeled as a masterful tactician by many who follow Italian football closely.
Therefore, it comes as no surprise as the current Spanish champions have serious interest in acquiring the services of Ruiz.
As per the latest report, Barcelona will offer a mouth-watering sum of €60 million for the Spain international in the January transfer window which might prove to be too tempting of an offer for the Naples-based club.
