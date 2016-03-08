Barcelona to meet with Messi's father to discuss a contract extension
19 December at 18:20Barcelona are preparing to offer a new contract to club legend Lionel Messi, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana have told the Argentine star’s father, Jorge, that they would like to meet him in order to discuss a contract extension. Currently due to expire in 2021, Barcelona are keen to add another two years to his contract to extend it to the summer of 2023.
The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has only ever played for Barcelona in his career and so far, has scored 617 goals and provided 251 assists in 704 appearances across all competitions for the Blaugrana. Considering that he won his record sixth Ballon d’Or this season, it’s not surprise that the club want to extend his contract for another two years.
This season the 32-year-old Argentine has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 17 appearances across all competitions, scoring two hat tricks in the league already.
Apollo Heyes
