Barcelona to offer Chelsea January swap deal
05 November at 13:45Barcelona are preparing a January swap deal with Chelsea involving Malcom and Willian, La Sexta reports.
Malcom joined the La Liga giants last summer snubbing a move to Roma with the Giallorossi who seemed to have already closed the deal with the player and with his former club Bordeaux.
Just before the player’s move to the Italian capital, however, the Catalans hijacked Roma’s bid and managed to welcome the services of the Brazilian winger who, however, is struggling with game time at the Nou Camp.
The 21-year-old has only played three games with Barcelona this season failing to deliver an assist or score any goal.
The Brazilian is reportedly regretting his choice to join Barcelona instead of Roma.
On the other hand, Willian is one of Chelsea’s key men this season with three goals and five assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.
The Brazilian ace is also being linked with a move to Manchester United as José Mourinho is one of his greatest admirers.
