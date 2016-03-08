Barcelona to sign Kevin Prince Boateng on permanent basis

Il #Barcellona pronto a riscattare Kevin Prince #Boateng per 8 milioni dal #Sassuolo. La conferma dell'Ad neroverde #Carnevali: "Non tornerà da noi, dovrebbero riscattarlo per poi girarlo in prestito a un altro club della Liga". #calciomercato — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 1, 2019

Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly set to sign Kevin Prince Boateng on a permanent basis this summer.The former AC Milan and Schalke man joined Barcelona on a temporary loan deal this past summer and Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira now reports that he will be a permanent signing soon.He quotes Sassuolo sporting director Carnevalli, who says: "He won't come back to us, they should redeem him and then turn him on loan to another La Liga club."