Barcelona, Todibo has made a request that could end Milan's interest: the details
06 January at 11:20Barcelona defender Jean Clair Todibo has asked the club not to be sent away permanently, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 20-year-old Frenchman has asked the Blaugrana to only be sent away on a dry loan deal, rather than being sold or having a buy option or obligation attached to a loan deal. This causes problems for the interested AC Milan, who have been keen to acquire the player on a more permanent basis.
If Barcelona accept this request then it’s incredibly unlikely that he’ll join the Rossoneri this month, the report continues. So far this season Todibo has only made three appearances for the Catalan club across all competitions, for a total of 167 minutes. Contracted to the club until 2023, he is considered one of the most exciting young defenders in Europe. He played a full 90 minutes against Inter in the Champions League last month.
Apollo Heyes
