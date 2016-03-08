Barcelona transfer news: doubts on the future of unhappy Liverpool target
12 November at 12:45Barcelona have doubt about the future of their star winger Ousmane Dembélé, ESPN reports. The France winger is struggling with game time at the Nou Camp despite a great start to the season. Despite that, however, Barcelona are not sure to let the France World Cup winner leave Catalunya in the next transfer window.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a long time admirer of the promising attacking winger who joined Barcelona for € 130 million in summer 2017.
