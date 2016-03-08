Barcelona transfer news: doubts on the future of unhappy Liverpool target

Bartomeu Barcellona
12 November at 12:45
Barcelona have doubt about the future of their star winger Ousmane Dembélé, ESPN reports. The France winger is struggling with game time at the Nou Camp despite a great start to the season. Despite that, however, Barcelona are not sure to let the France World Cup winner leave Catalunya in the next transfer window.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is reportedly a long time admirer of the promising attacking winger who joined Barcelona for € 130 million in summer 2017.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.