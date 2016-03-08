Barcelona trio to skip Tottenham clash

Barcelona will have to handle without three players in their next Champions League fixture against Tottenham on Wednesday afternoon at the White Hart Lane.



Versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto was not called up for the match against the English side due to an injury he sustained in the team's last league match. Meanwhile, Samuel Umtiti is suspended, while new arrival Malcom was not included for technical reasons.



Barcelona started off the Champions League campaign with a commanding 4-0 win at home against PSV Eindhoven. The Blaugrana will look to build on this success and put one leg in the competition's knockout stage.



Tottenham, meanwhile, did not start off their Champions League group very well. The Spurs were leading against Inter in matchday 1 at the San Siro for a large amount of the match but ended up losing all points in stoppage time after Mauro Icardi and Matias Vecino sealed the deal for the Nerazzurri.