Barcelona, two Inter defenders in the sights of the Catalan club
23 October at 14:30Barcelona are looking for a new central defender to follow in the footsteps of club hero Gerard Piqué, following the left knee injury suffered by 25-year-old French defender Samuel Umtiti, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
Umtiti’s left knee has been a consistent problem for the player, with him missing 182 days through injury since May 2018 because of the problem. Therefore, Barcelona have started to look elsewhere for a consistent central defender.
Because Barcelona lost the race with Juventus for former Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt, other names are being seriously considered. The first of these is Inter defender Stefan de Vrij, whose performances with the Nerazzurri have shown his defensive prowess and ability to neutralise attacks. Another name being considered is Milan Skriniar, also currently with the Nerazzurri, due to his impressive and consistent defensive output.
Finally, the Blaugrana are considering Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly, whose incredible year last season with the Neapolitan side saw him awarded the Best Defender of the Season award by the league.
Apollo Heyes
