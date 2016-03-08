Barcelona unwilling to Man Utd's demands for Pogba
07 August at 14:40Spanish giants FC Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to meet Manchester United's valuation for their French midfield superstar Paul Pogba.
Fresh reports have said that Barcelona really want to sign Pogba this summer and have offered a fee plus both Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina to sign the midfielder. But the Red Devils will not sell the player this summer.
Marca state that Barca will not be able to meet United's valuation of 200 million euros for Pogba as they feel that it is beyond their current financial capacity.
It is believed that Pogba's agent Mino Raiola wants the player to leave Manchester United this summer and while he has held multiple talks with Barcelona, the club do not want to shell out a fee of 200 million euros for Pogba.
Pogba and Jose Mourinho's relations are not as good as they should be and they are playing a role in this.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
