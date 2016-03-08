Barcelona: Valverde closes exit door for Spurs target

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has talked about former Inter loanee Rafinha. The Nerazzurri could sign him on a permanent deal for € 32 million but failed to match the player’s price-tag. Before signing Nainggolan, the Serie A giants had tried to take Rafinha for a lower fee or extending his loan at the Meazza.



Tottenham are still monitoring the Brazilian but Spurs have only made loan offers so far

“I’ve seen him well”, Valverde said replying to a question about the Brazilian midfielder.



“He played two good games and he is doing very well in training as well. It’s the first time that I see in action because he was injured one year ago and after that he joined Inter. I am happy to have him, he is showing some great commitment and he is gaining confidence with our style.”



​Barcelona lost to Roma 4-2 last night with their new signing Malcom who scored a goal for the La Liga giants.

