Barcelona, Valverde: 'I have no idea how long Messi will be injured...'
27 September at 20:45Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde spoke at a press conference today via Calciomercato.com ahead of the game tomorrow against Getafe.
The Spanish coach provided an update on the physical condition of star forward Lionel Messi, who left the pitch against Villarreal due to an injury and is currently at risk of missing the Blaugrana’s upcoming Champions League game against Inter.
“I have no idea how long he's going to be out, so let's hope he can get back to working with the team soon. It is not serious; it has a slight elongation and today and in the next few days we will have a clearer picture of the situation.”
Barcelona drew against Bundesliga opponents Borussia Dortmund in the opening game of this season’s Champions League, with Inter only managing a 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague at the San Siro.
