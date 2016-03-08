Barcelona, Valverde: Manager hints at possible exit for Inter target
01 December at 09:50Yesterday Arturo Vidal had left the doors open to his probable farewell to Barcelona and today Ernesto Valverde wanted to respond to his midfielder. These are the words reported by La Tercera.
"I do not understand if he is trying to put pressure on me or if it is his personal reflection. In any case we are not yet in the market period, when we will start we will see. He knew he would arrive in a team that won the Liga and Coppa, but he still found his space “.
Anthony
