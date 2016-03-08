Barcelona, Valverde: 'Rakitic is helping us'

At the end of the 5-1 victory over Mallorca, the Barcelona coach, Ernesto Valverde, spoke at the press conference and was asked about Ivan Rakitic.



The Croatian has been out of favour this season at the Camp Nou, but has seen his minutes increase in the recent weeks. When asked about the world cup finalist, the blaugrana responded by saying:

" Rakitic ? The results are obvious, he is helping us a lot, I have to recognize him. I have any plan for the market of January is at a good level, has always been a great professional ".



Ivan Rakitic has made 14 total appearances for Barcelona this season, contributing two assists in the process and representing the Spanish champions 4 times in the Uefa Champions League.



Clubs in Italy such as AC Milan, Inter and Juventus have all been linked with Rakitic, and remain front runners for his signature in January, should Barcelona choose to cash in on his value.

Anthony Privetera