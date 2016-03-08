Barcelona, ​​Valverde: 'Vidal-Inter? We count on Arturo but we'll see'

During the press conference on the eve of the challenge with Real Sociedad, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde also spoke about the future of Arturo Vidal, who has been courted by Inter:



"It is information that does not come from us but from Inter, they will know theirs. At the moment the market has not started, we still have three games before the end of the year. Vidal is one of our players and we will count on him if we consider it convenient."



The Catalan club recently defeated Inter 1-2 in the Champions League to eliminate the Nerrazzuri.



For more news visit our hompeage

Anthony Privetera