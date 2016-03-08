Barcelona, Vidal: 'I've had more luck than last year'
30 October at 14:30Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal spoke to Catalonian media outlet Encancha via Calciomercato.com yesterday after the Blaugrana’s 5-1 victory over Valladolid.
"I play differently from everyone else in midfield, thank God I have the physique to act in the two areas, I try to make the most of the assists of Messi and his team-mates. I've had more luck than last year and I'm trying to take advantage of all the opportunities that are given to me. We've been running a lot, playing and trying since the 1st minute and thank God we can make a big difference with Messi by showing all the quality he has. When he is like that the team feels it and has more confidence in looking for the result. Every day we are surprised, and everyone can see what quality he has."
The Blaugrana demolished their opponents yesterday, with Vidal scoring one of the goals helping the Catalonian side achieve an important three points as they remain top of the league table. They are now two points ahead of second place Granada, and four points ahead of Real Madrid, although Los Blancos have a game in hand.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments