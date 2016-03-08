Barcelona: Vidal makes surprising claim about his next club
15 October at 22:40Barcelona star Arturo Vidal has revealed which club he wants to join after the Blaugrana and his words have left everybody stunned.
Speaking to Univision, the former Chile International claimed: “I’d like to play in Mexico, América, for example, would be an interesting option for me, it’s an excellent team.”
The Chile International, a former Juventus star, joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer but lack of game time at the Nou Camp left him frustrated.
“I don’t think about the future, I leave the door open for Mexico which is a country I really like. For now, I only think about the present.”
Vidal played for Juventus from 2011 until 2015 when he decided to leave the Old Lady to join Bayern Munich for € 40 million.
While in Munich, Vidal won three Bundesliga titles and one cup of Germany. He is a four-time Serie A title winner with Juventus and has already won a Spanish Supercup with Barcelona.
