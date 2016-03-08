Barcelona VP reveals that club have funds ready to purchase Griezmann
25 April at 18:45Barcelona vice-president Jordi Mestre has spoken to Cadena Ser Catalunya about Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, who the La Liga giants have been linked with heavily for some time now. Speaking about the French forward, Mestre said that "It will take a lot of discretion for the next purchases. The managers will talk to the coach and decide what to do. The qualities of Griezmann are indisputable, but we must understand if the player can interest us and if we can afford his purchase. If Barcelona has the 120 million needed to pay the termination clause? Yes, we have it."
This comes less than a year after Griezmann shot a live TV show to reveal his 'decision' about his future last summer, with the forward inevitably signing a new deal with Atletico. Griezmann was a part of the French national team that lifted the FIFA World Cup last summer and Griezmann finished the tournament as one of the top scorers.
