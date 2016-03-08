Match Facts

Barcelona have won three of their six Champions League matches against Inter (D2 L1), with the only defeat coming in the first leg of the semi-final in 2009-10 (1-3). At home, Barcelona have won four of their five meetings with Inter in all competitions, including all three in the Champions League without conceding.

Inter are looking to win their opening three Champions League matches in a season for just the second time, also doing so in the 2004-05 season.

Since winning 4-0 against Werder Bremen in September 2010, each of Inter’s last nine Champions League wins have been achieved by a one-goal margin – of the 12 teams to win 50 Champions League games, Inter have the highest margin of victories by one-goal (32 of 52, 62%), while opponents Barcelona have the lowest (40 of 140, 29%).

Just like Napoli, a tough game awaits for Inter in the Champions League, as they will take on Barcelona in just under an hour. Having won two out of two to kick off the group stage, Inter will feel like they're in with a chance this evening, although it won't be easy.