Barcelona vs. Inter 2-0: Player Ratings

Unfortunately for Inter, their former player Rafinha gave the hosts the lead in the 32nd minute, as Suarez found him in the box with a lovely pass that the Inter defence couldn't stop. The Nerazzurri then stepped up their game in the second half, applying heavy pressure on the Barcelona defence. At times, it looked like this was going to work, but the Inter players wasted a few good opportunities.

To make matters worse, Jordi Alba then slotted in the second for Barcelona, taking advantage of the high line that Inter were forced to have in order to try and score.

Take a look at our gallery for the player ratings of the game, and let us know if you agree with them or not.

Inter failed to continue their great start in the Champions League as Barcelona claimed all three points from tonight's encounter, without the injured Leo Messi.