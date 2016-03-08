Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Probable line-ups

Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur; Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suárez, Rafinha. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernández, Raphaël Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.

The long-awaited clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off this afternoon, and it will be one of the first El Clasico without both of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. According to 24horas, the players below will play from start.