Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: Probable line-ups

28 October at 10:40
The long-awaited clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid will kick off this afternoon, and it will be one of the first El Clasico without both of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi. According to 24horas, the players below will play from start. 
 
Barcelona (4-3-3): Marc-André ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Gerard Piqué, Clément Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Ivan Rakitic, Sergio Busquets, Arthur; Philippe Coutinho, Luis Suárez, Rafinha.
 
Real Madrid (4-4-2): Thibaut Courtois; Nacho Fernández, Raphaël Varane, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Isco; Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.