La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly looking to move for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia or Napoli star Raul Albiol. Mundo Deportivo write that the Catalans are looking to sign an experienced centre-back and see Benatia as the perfect man to be that player, apart from Napoli defender Raul Albiol.Zenit defender and former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic is also a possible target, along with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny.