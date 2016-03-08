Barcelona want Chelsea target, Napoli star
03 November at 22:45La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly looking to move for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia or Napoli star Raul Albiol.
Mundo Deportivo write that the Catalans are looking to sign an experienced centre-back and see Benatia as the perfect man to be that player, apart from Napoli defender Raul Albiol.
Zenit defender and former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic is also a possible target, along with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny.
