Barcelona want Chelsea target, Napoli star

03 November at 22:45
La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly looking to move for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia or Napoli star Raul Albiol.

Mundo Deportivo write that the Catalans are looking to sign an experienced centre-back and see Benatia as the perfect man to be that player, apart from Napoli defender Raul Albiol.

Zenit defender and former Chelsea star Branislav Ivanovic is also a possible target, along with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny.

