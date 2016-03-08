Barcelona want Juventus target to replace Suarez
02 November at 22:30Spanish giants FC Barcelona reportedly want to sign Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek as a replacement for their Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez.
Piatek recently made history for himself when he joined the likes of Ronaldo in matching the record for scoring eight goals in his first six appearances in the top flight in Europe.
Mundo Deportivo state that Barcelona are monitoring the young Pole's situation, as they see him as the perfect replacement for Luis Suarez, who is now 31 and is not getting any younger.
Juventus have also been linked with Piatek.
