Barcelona chase Serie A defender wanted by Man U and Chelsea
05 October at 09:30Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has really risen to prominence over the past few seasons, rising up from an unknown name to, arguably, one of the best centre-backs in the world. The Senegalese star has put in terrific defensive performances for Napoli and helped them in their Scudetto-challenging run in the 17/18 season.
However, as per reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are very interested in Napoli’s star defender; with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea having registered an interest prior. It is reported that Ariedo Braid, the sporting director of Barcelona, was present in Napoli’s 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.
Koulibaly recently signed a contract renewal which ties him to the club until 2023, with a €200 million release clause that only becomes active from 2020; in an attempt to discourage any interest. Barcelona have €65 million ready for Koulibaly but this will not be enough to get a yes from Aurelio De Laurentiis and Napoli.
