Barcelona want to sign Tottenham targets this summer
17 June at 13:10Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a double move to sign Tottenham targets Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.
While De Ligt has long been linked with a move to the Nou Camp, De Jong is another one of those who has been linked recently. The 21-year-old midfielder is one of Ajax's best young midfielders and appeared 22 times in the Eredivisie last season, assisting seven times.
Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona want to sign De Jong and De Ligt this summer.
The money that the Catalans have saved up from the transfer failure of Antoine Griezmann will help them in signing both the youngsters and they will shell out big money on them.
Ajax recently let go of Justin Kluivert to Roma for a 20 million fee and will make it tough for the Catalans to sign two of their prized assets.
Tottenham have already drawn links with both the youngsters.
